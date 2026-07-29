Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO - Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,761 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 194,225 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Brown & Brown worth $24,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,837,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,654,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 4,538,584 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $361,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,048 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,929,461 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $313,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,679.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,318 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $112,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,623 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Brown & Brown

Here are the key news stories impacting Brown & Brown this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 30.4% year over year to $1.676 billion, while net income attributable to Brown & Brown increased 24.7% to $288 million. Adjusted diluted EPS climbed 3.9% to $1.07, supported by higher contingent commissions, expense leverage, recent acquisitions and Accession-related synergies. Brown & Brown Rises After Q2 Revenue Jump and Acquisition Synergy Hopes

Second-quarter revenue rose 30.4% year over year to $1.676 billion, while net income attributable to Brown & Brown increased 24.7% to $288 million. Adjusted diluted EPS climbed 3.9% to $1.07, supported by higher contingent commissions, expense leverage, recent acquisitions and Accession-related synergies. Positive Sentiment: Management said it has strong momentum heading into the second half of 2026. Adjusted EBITDAC increased 27% to $598 million, suggesting the enlarged platform is producing meaningful operating benefits even as integration continues. Brown & Brown Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management said it has strong momentum heading into the second half of 2026. Adjusted EBITDAC increased 27% to $598 million, suggesting the enlarged platform is producing meaningful operating benefits even as integration continues. Positive Sentiment: Six-month revenue reached $3.577 billion, up 33%, and operating cash flow totaled $608 million. Two reported insider transactions over the past six months were purchases, providing a modest supportive signal.

Six-month revenue reached $3.577 billion, up 33%, and operating cash flow totaled $608 million. Two reported insider transactions over the past six months were purchases, providing a modest supportive signal. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price targets are mixed, with recent targets ranging from $55 to $81 and a median near the low-$70s, indicating limited consensus on upside after the move.

Analyst price targets are mixed, with recent targets ranging from $55 to $81 and a median near the low-$70s, indicating limited consensus on upside after the move. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS narrowly missed the $1.08 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.65 billion also trailed the $1.71 billion forecast. Brown & Brown Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Adjusted EPS narrowly missed the $1.08 consensus estimate, while revenue of $1.65 billion also trailed the $1.71 billion forecast. Negative Sentiment: Organic revenue declined 0.7%, or increased only 0.7% including contingents, highlighting weak core growth beneath the acquisition-led expansion. Adjusted EBITDAC margin also narrowed to 35.7% from 36.7%, reflecting integration, amortization and higher interest costs.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50-day moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $98.30.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 17.75%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Brown & Brown's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Brown & Brown from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $78.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brown & Brown

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.10 per share, with a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 47,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,159.10. The trade was a 4.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc NYSE: BRO is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

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