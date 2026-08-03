Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT - Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,479 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 56,810 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.31% of NetScout Systems worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 23.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,798 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,377 shares of the technology company's stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,420,479 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,844,000 after buying an additional 207,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 213,284 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,209 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 136,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $322,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,202,285.09. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $203,350.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,423,450. This represents a 12.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTCT. Wall Street Zen upgraded NetScout Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered NetScout Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Price Performance

NTCT stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.69. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $203.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.650-2.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc is a leading provider of network performance management, service assurance and cybersecurity solutions. The company designs and delivers hardware and software platforms that capture and analyze real-time and historical packet data, enabling IT teams and service providers to monitor application performance, troubleshoot network issues and defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. NetScout's flagship offerings include the nGeniusONE service assurance platform and the InfiniStream packet broker, which together provide end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, NetScout has built a reputation for scalable and resilient monitoring infrastructure.

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