Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,193 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 74,541 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Alliant Energy worth $22,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 33,978 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 98.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,792,000 after acquiring an additional 538,603 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company's stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 18.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Alliant Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alliant Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alliant Energy

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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