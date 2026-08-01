Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC - Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,229 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 143,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.71% of Concentrix worth $11,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Concentrix by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,029 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,767 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Concentrix by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Concentrix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Concentrix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.75.

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Concentrix Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $24.60 on Friday. Concentrix Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Concentrix had a positive return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 13.16%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Concentrix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.830-11.180 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.770 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concentrix Corporation will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Concentrix's payout ratio is currently -6.75%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Inc NASDAQ: CNXC is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology‐driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back‐office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

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