Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Free Report) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.31% of ESCO Technologies worth $22,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 97,963,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,938,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $574,234,000 after buying an additional 2,938,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $205,178,000 after buying an additional 158,949 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 902,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $176,429,000 after buying an additional 458,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $123,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $91,210,000 after acquiring an additional 398,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised ESCO Technologies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESCO Technologies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.00.

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ESCO Technologies Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE ESE opened at $315.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $321.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.92 and a 52 week high of $362.15.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $309.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies's payout ratio is presently 2.69%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

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