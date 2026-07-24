Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,265,072 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Newmont worth $136,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Newmont from $151.00 to $147.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Newmont from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,439.70. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,060,654.68. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The company has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's 50-day moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average is $110.06.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

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Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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