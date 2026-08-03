Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC - Free Report) by 184.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,436 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 145,626 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.47% of American Superconductor worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,632 shares of the technology company's stock worth $101,496,000 after buying an additional 576,831 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in American Superconductor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,506,841 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,367,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,093 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 56,215 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,104,458 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,523,000 after purchasing an additional 280,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,710 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Superconductor

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $253,566.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 334,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,525,762.42. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 16,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $603,581.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,131,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,390,741.05. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,391 shares of company stock worth $1,463,119. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. American Superconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $70.49.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $86.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $82.10 million. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 44.73%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. American Superconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMSC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Superconductor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Freedom Capital upgraded American Superconductor to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMSC

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation NASDAQ: AMSC is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company's engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC's portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

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