Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL - Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,928 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,627 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of NCR Atleos worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NATL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Atleos by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 643 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NCR Atleos by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NCR Atleos during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NATL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NCR Atleos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NCR Atleos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NCR Atleos stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NCR Atleos Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. NCR Atleos had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 3.98%.NCR Atleos's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NCR Atleos Corporation will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Atleos Company Profile

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

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