Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,194 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 79,631 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.40% of Ameriprise Financial worth $159,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total transaction of $2,955,612.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,883,789.56. This represents a 50.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total value of $558,996.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,934,729. This represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $471.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $467.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Ameriprise Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $636.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $553.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Ameriprise Financial

Key Headlines Impacting Ameriprise Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Ameriprise Financial this week:

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $522.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.37 and a 52-week high of $550.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm's fifty day moving average is $475.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.65.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.81 by $0.26. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 62.88%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.11 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 43.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial's payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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