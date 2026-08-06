Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP - Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,168 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.26% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,706,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $625,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9%

ANIP stock opened at $79.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company's 50-day moving average price is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.39. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.99 and a 52 week high of $99.50. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.44.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.190-9.690 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. Weiss Ratings raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "hold" rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 55,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $4,266,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 349,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,140,889.73. The trade was a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,772 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $220,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 78,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,332. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 88,029 shares of company stock worth $6,954,472 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI's product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

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