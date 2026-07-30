Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Relx Plc $RELX

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX - Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,854 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 106,777 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in Relx were worth $17,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Relx by 697.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,681 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 139,663 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Relx by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 217,443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 38,086 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Relx by 448.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 199,046 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 162,755 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Relx during the third quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Relx by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 72,813 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company's stock.

Relx Price Performance

NYSE:RELX opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.2785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 163.0%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Relx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Relx from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Relx from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELX

Relx Profile

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX's offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

See Also

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