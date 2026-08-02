Sei Investments Co. Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,174 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 111,640 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.32% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $10,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Baldwin Insurance Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,543,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,118 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 11,089.9% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,717,538 shares of the company's stock worth $37,683,000 after buying an additional 1,702,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,918,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,963,000 after buying an additional 1,044,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,376.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 619,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 577,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $14,177,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Baldwin Insurance Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.00.

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Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 3.9%

BWIN opened at $27.74 on Friday. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company's 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $492.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.33 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a positive return on equity of 13.10%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Baldwin Insurance Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. Research analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Baldwin Insurance Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Baldwin Insurance Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. BWIN reported adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share, above the $0.46 consensus estimate and up from $0.42 a year earlier. Revenue rose 30.1% year over year to $492.9 million, narrowly surpassing expectations. The Baldwin Group Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

BWIN reported adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share, above the $0.46 consensus estimate and up from $0.42 a year earlier. Revenue rose 30.1% year over year to $492.9 million, narrowly surpassing expectations. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance was above Wall Street’s forecast. Management projected earnings of $0.42-$0.46 per share, compared with the $0.41 consensus estimate. The outlook supports expectations for continued earnings growth and likely helped improve investor sentiment. Baldwin Insurance Group Earnings and Guidance

Management projected earnings of $0.42-$0.46 per share, compared with the $0.41 consensus estimate. The outlook supports expectations for continued earnings growth and likely helped improve investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth remained robust. The company’s quarterly presentation and earnings call highlighted total revenue growth of approximately 30%, indicating continued expansion across its insurance distribution operations. Baldwin Insurance Group Q2 Results Presentation

The company’s quarterly presentation and earnings call highlighted total revenue growth of approximately 30%, indicating continued expansion across its insurance distribution operations. Neutral Sentiment: Underlying organic growth was more moderate. Organic revenue growth was approximately 2% year over year, suggesting that much of the reported expansion may have come from acquisitions or other non-organic factors. The Baldwin Group Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Organic revenue growth was approximately 2% year over year, suggesting that much of the reported expansion may have come from acquisitions or other non-organic factors. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance was slightly below consensus at the midpoint. BWIN forecast third-quarter revenue of $485 million-$495 million, implying a $490 million midpoint versus analysts’ $493.1 million estimate. The company also continues to report a negative net margin, which may limit the impact of the earnings beat. BWIN Q2 Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $2,756,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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