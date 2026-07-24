Sei Investments Co. Has $154.28 Million Position in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,433,355 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 96,007 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 2.53% of Archrock worth $154,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,719,020 shares of the energy company's stock worth $226,869,000 after purchasing an additional 457,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Archrock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,018,889 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $182,631,000 after purchasing an additional 152,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Archrock by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,833,290 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $177,805,000 after purchasing an additional 111,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Archrock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,163,783 shares of the energy company's stock worth $108,359,000 after purchasing an additional 84,715 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Archrock by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,302,819 shares of the energy company's stock worth $85,939,000 after purchasing an additional 400,292 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Archrock from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archrock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.71.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 33,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,260,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 277,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,595,968.26. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron sold 35,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $1,340,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 359,337 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,607.10. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $5,907,370. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of AROC stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $42.23. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). Archrock had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $373.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. The company's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Archrock's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Archrock's dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock's offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company's core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

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