Sei Investments Co. Has $21.37 Million Stake in Avista Corporation $AVA

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA - Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,511 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 49,120 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.64% of Avista worth $21,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $7,381,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 319,020 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,881 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 458,300 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,663,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, SVP Wayne O. Manuel sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $65,281.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $431,150.58. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Avista stock opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.25. Avista Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95.

Avista (NYSE:AVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.55 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Avista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.720 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Corporation will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.4925 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Avista's payout ratio is presently 78.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avista from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Avista from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Avista from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avista has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVA

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an integrated energy company providing electric and natural gas delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Pacific Northwest. Through its regulated utility operations, the company maintains and upgrades an extensive transmission and distribution network, delivering reliable energy to approximately 400,000 electric customers and 324,000 natural gas customers across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. In addition to its core utility business, Avista invests in owned generation assets, including hydroelectric, natural gas–fired, coal and wind facilities, to support system reliability and long-term supply planning.

Founded in 1889 as the Spokane and Inland Empire Water Power Company, the business adopted the Avista name in 1999 to reflect its growing energy portfolio and strategic focus on innovation.

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