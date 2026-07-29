Sei Investments Co. Has $21.88 Million Holdings in ITT Inc. $ITT

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,867 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of ITT worth $21,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ITT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,802 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ITT by 15.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,756 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ITT from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings cut ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITT

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $199.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.02. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $157.66 and a one year high of $225.26.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total value of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,817,988.83. This represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

See Also

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