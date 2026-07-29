Sei Investments Co. Has $22.12 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,549 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $22,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $105,567,000 after buying an additional 151,166 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,590,848 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $208,226,000 after buying an additional 45,276 shares during the period. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $2,133,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $84.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.36. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.50 and a 12-month high of $114.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.96.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 76.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Booz Allen Hamilton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booz Allen Hamilton wasn't on the list.

While Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here