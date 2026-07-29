Sei Investments Co. Has $23.57 Million Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,201 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of FTAI Aviation worth $23,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Capital World Investors lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,916,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,755,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $262,393,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 884.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 885,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $101,888,000 after purchasing an additional 795,675 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,394,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $390,455,000 after purchasing an additional 749,080 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 617,802 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $121,614,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTAI opened at $212.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.28. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.43 and a 52 week high of $323.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on FTAI Aviation from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $334.38.

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Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,716.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Tuchman sold 67,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total transaction of $16,334,325.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 210,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,936,717.09. This trade represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,515 shares of company stock valued at $61,599,445. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

See Also

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