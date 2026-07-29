Sei Investments Co. Has $25.50 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR - Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,884 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 54,687 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.33% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $25,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FR. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,134,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 209,488 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 959,917 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,974,000 after acquiring an additional 44,678 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,154,879 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $66,140,000 after acquiring an additional 92,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE FR opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.120-3.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Industrial Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: FR is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and development of industrial real estate assets. The company specializes in light industrial, warehouse and distribution facilities that serve a broad range of end markets, including manufacturing, transportation and e-commerce. Through both acquisitions and ground-up developments, First Industrial seeks to assemble a diversified portfolio of strategically located properties that support its tenants' supply-chain needs.

Core services provided by First Industrial include property leasing, asset management, redevelopment of obsolescent buildings and build-to-suit development for creditworthy users.

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