Sei Investments Co. Has $25.96 Million Holdings in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD - Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,701 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 271,618 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of Applied Digital worth $25,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Digital by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,168,082 shares of the company's stock worth $592,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,908 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $138,380,000. Situational Awareness LP increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 11,339,060 shares of the company's stock worth $278,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,905 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 24,356.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,219,565 shares of the company's stock worth $52,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marex Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 38,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 3,904,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,639 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Applied Digital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Digital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal fourth-quarter revenue surged approximately 407% year over year to about $258.7 million, exceeding analyst expectations. Growth was driven by high-performance computing, AI data-center demand and tenant fit-out services. Applied Digital Tops Quarterly Revenue Estimates

Fiscal fourth-quarter revenue surged approximately 407% year over year to about $258.7 million, exceeding analyst expectations. Growth was driven by high-performance computing, AI data-center demand and tenant fit-out services. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted expanding demand from AI customers, including CoreWeave, and reported approximately 1.4 gigawatts of contracted AI capacity across five campuses. Contracted lease value reportedly reached $36 billion, supporting the company’s growth narrative. Applied Digital Expects $1 Billion NOI Run Rate

Management highlighted expanding demand from AI customers, including CoreWeave, and reported approximately 1.4 gigawatts of contracted AI capacity across five campuses. Contracted lease value reportedly reached $36 billion, supporting the company’s growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: The company is targeting a $1 billion annual net operating income run rate within roughly one year and said it secured financing intended to support additional AI data-center expansion. Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating and assigned an $83 price target, providing bullish analyst support. Needham Reiterates Buy Rating

The company is targeting a $1 billion annual net operating income run rate within roughly one year and said it secured financing intended to support additional AI data-center expansion. Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating and assigned an $83 price target, providing bullish analyst support. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted quarterly earnings were reported at approximately $0.04 per share, ahead of expectations for a loss, but the result benefited in part from tenant fit-out activity and does not eliminate the company’s ongoing investment requirements. Applied Digital Revenue Quadruples

Adjusted quarterly earnings were reported at approximately $0.04 per share, ahead of expectations for a loss, but the result benefited in part from tenant fit-out activity and does not eliminate the company’s ongoing investment requirements. Negative Sentiment: On a GAAP basis, Applied Digital reported a loss of $0.39 per share, substantially worse than the expected $0.09 loss. The company continues to post negative net margins and negative return on equity. Applied Digital Earnings Results

On a GAAP basis, Applied Digital reported a loss of $0.39 per share, substantially worse than the expected $0.09 loss. The company continues to post negative net margins and negative return on equity. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about financing needs, leverage and execution risk as Applied Digital builds expensive AI campuses. These concerns may be limiting the stock’s reaction despite the strong revenue growth.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 12,500 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $432,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 208,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,207,795.02. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Digital Price Performance

Applied Digital stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. Applied Digital Corporation has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $50.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.30). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $240.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Applied Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Northland Securities set a $82.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital NASDAQ: APLD is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital's modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

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