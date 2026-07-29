Sei Investments Co. Has $26.32 Million Position in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,935 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.31% of Acuity worth $26,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acuity in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Acuity by 275.9% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 951 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Acuity by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,373 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity by 50.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acuity by 32.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,006 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $105,925,000 after acquiring an additional 92,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Acuity in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Acuity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer set a $465.00 target price on shares of Acuity in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Acuity from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity from $295.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $397.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AYI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of Acuity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.83 per share, with a total value of $57,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 400 shares in the company, valued at $115,532. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Acuity Price Performance

Acuity stock opened at $343.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.98 and a 200-day moving average of $303.59. Acuity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.04 and a 1 year high of $380.17.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The electronics maker reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.14. Acuity had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.12 EPS. Acuity's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Acuity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.31%.

Acuity Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc NYSE: AYI is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company's core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands' portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

Further Reading

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