Sei Investments Co. Has $26.63 Million Stock Position in Nova Ltd. $NVMI

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI - Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,203 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Nova worth $26,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVMI. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Nova by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,200,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $605,701,000 after buying an additional 102,250 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nova by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,166,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $940,683,000 after buying an additional 697,210 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nova by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,493,657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $490,502,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,128,957 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $377,402,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,284 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $208,293,000 after acquiring an additional 26,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Nova

In other Nova news, Director Eitan Oppenhaim sold 1,290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.20, for a total value of $749,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,731,885.20. This represents a 16.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sarit Sagiv sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.52, for a total value of $243,580.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,046,750.52. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,798 shares of company stock worth $4,125,266. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Nova Price Performance

NVMI stock opened at $402.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.19. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $232.73 and a 1 year high of $615.99.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.02 million. Nova had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Nova has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Nova from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nova from $500.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nova from $520.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nova from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $556.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nova

About Nova

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd NASDAQ: NVMI develops and supplies advanced metrology and process control systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company's core product line includes spectroscopic ellipsometry and scatterometry tools designed to measure film thickness, critical dimensions, overlay alignment and other key parameters that drive yield and performance in integrated circuit fabrication.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Nova Measuring Instruments has established itself as a critical partner to leading semiconductor foundries and device manufacturers.

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