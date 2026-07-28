Sei Investments Co. Has $33.11 Million Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. $GBCI

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GBCI - Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,146 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 108,977 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.57% of Glacier Bancorp worth $33,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,359,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,471,000 after purchasing an additional 870,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,178,363 shares of the company's stock worth $272,157,000 after purchasing an additional 557,873 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,736,000 after buying an additional 237,316 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,049,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,323,000 after buying an additional 154,595 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,069 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,328,000 after buying an additional 402,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company's stock.

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Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GBCI opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business's 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $320.94 million during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Glacier Bancorp's payout ratio is 54.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GBCI. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kalispell, Montana. Through its network of community banks, the company delivers commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and agricultural clients. With a commitment to relationship-driven banking, Glacier Bancorp combines local market expertise with regional scale to offer customized financial solutions that address the unique needs of the communities it serves.

Established in 1955 as Glacier Bank, the company has expanded both organically and through targeted acquisitions to build a presence across the Mountain West and into the Upper Midwest and Southwest.

Further Reading

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