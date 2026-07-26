Sei Investments Co. Has $335.20 Million Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975,677 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 479,017 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $335,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 776.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.0%

XOM opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $650.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company's 50 day moving average is $145.91 and its 200-day moving average is $147.45. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.53 and a 1-year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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