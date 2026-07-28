Sei Investments Co. Has $33.53 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585,452 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 103,630 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of Annaly Capital Management worth $33,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,920 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Annaly Capital Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JonesTrading reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $24.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $892.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $639.80 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 43.66% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.3%. Annaly Capital Management's payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

Further Reading

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