Sei Investments Co. Has $4.77 Million Position in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM - Free Report) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,768 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 59,323 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of ABM Industries worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABM. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,697 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 127.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,020 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 45,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,076,047 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $157,007,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4,379.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,795 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 94,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,824 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company's stock.

ABM Industries Trading Down 0.5%

ABM opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. ABM Industries's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS. Analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. ABM Industries's payout ratio is 44.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABM has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised ABM Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Report on ABM Industries

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 395,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,317,506.90. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company's core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

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