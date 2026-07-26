Sei Investments Co. Has $48.98 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 241,823 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.96% of Sensata Technologies worth $48,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. EFG International AG bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

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Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $53.89. The business's 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is 154.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ST. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ST

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,881,163.80. The trade was a 13.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

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