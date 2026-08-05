Sei Investments Co. Has $5.44 Million Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. $HRMY

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY - Free Report) by 163.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,188 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 120,554 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.34% of Harmony Biosciences worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,157,000 after buying an additional 245,784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,018,174 shares of the company's stock worth $56,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,850 shares of the company's stock worth $62,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,657,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,008,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,491,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,816,000 after acquiring an additional 196,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Harmony Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Harmony Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Harmony reported adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share, above the roughly $0.96–$0.97 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $261.3 million versus expectations of approximately $250.8 million. Revenue grew 30.3% year over year, supported by continued growth in its WAKIX narcolepsy treatment. Harmony Biosciences Q2 earnings report

Harmony reported adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share, above the roughly $0.96–$0.97 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $261.3 million versus expectations of approximately $250.8 million. Revenue grew 30.3% year over year, supported by continued growth in its WAKIX narcolepsy treatment. Positive Sentiment: WAKIX momentum and guidance support the outlook: WAKIX net revenue rose 30% to $261.3 million, and estimated average patients increased by 450 to 8,950. Management reiterated its 2026 WAKIX net-revenue forecast of $1.0 billion to $1.04 billion, reducing near-term uncertainty. Harmony Biosciences Q2 2026 revenue and pipeline update

WAKIX net revenue rose 30% to $261.3 million, and estimated average patients increased by 450 to 8,950. Management reiterated its 2026 WAKIX net-revenue forecast of $1.0 billion to $1.04 billion, reducing near-term uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline milestones add potential long-term value: Initial Phase 1 data for orexin-2 agonist BP-205 showed favorable pharmacokinetic, safety and tolerability profiles. Additional Phase 1 data are expected in the fourth quarter, with a Phase 1b study beginning in the third quarter and Phase 2 trials planned for mid-2027. The pitolisant GR NDA was accepted, with a target FDA decision date of April 1, 2027. BP-205 clinical data and pipeline update

Initial Phase 1 data for orexin-2 agonist BP-205 showed favorable pharmacokinetic, safety and tolerability profiles. Additional Phase 1 data are expected in the fourth quarter, with a Phase 1b study beginning in the third quarter and Phase 2 trials planned for mid-2027. The pitolisant GR NDA was accepted, with a target FDA decision date of April 1, 2027. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised valuation targets: Needham increased its price target from $45 to $50 and maintained a Buy rating. Another report cited a target increase to $51, reinforcing bullish sentiment after the earnings release. Needham price target increase Additional Harmony Biosciences price target increase

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 8.9%

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $261.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.77 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 16.20%.The company's revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Harmony Biosciences from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.38.

View Our Latest Report on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc is a commercial‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering therapies for people with rare neurological and endocrine diseases. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Harmony Biosciences went public in 2020 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker HRMY. The company's mission centers on identifying and advancing medicines that address critical unmet needs in patient populations underserved by existing treatments.

The company's flagship product is WAKIX (pitolisant), the first and only histamine H3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist approved by the U.S.

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