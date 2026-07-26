Sei Investments Co. Has $57.41 Million Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844,068 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 59,703 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.25% of Synchrony Financial worth $57,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,874 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research cut Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Get Our Latest Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of SYF opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $88.77. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.45. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.44%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.30%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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