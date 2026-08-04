Sei Investments Co. Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,747 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 125,999 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Cousins Properties worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,890,208 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $332,310,000 after acquiring an additional 419,911 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 5,919,230 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $177,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,847,176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $150,740,000 after purchasing an additional 179,036 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,175,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $133,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,740 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,448,764 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $88,924,000 after purchasing an additional 47,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Weiss Ratings raised Cousins Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.91.

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Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.4%

CUZ stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $268.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.55 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-2.980 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Cousins Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,200.00%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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