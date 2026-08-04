Sei Investments Co. Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA - Free Report) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,845 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,858 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Arcosa worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 160.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 392.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company's stock.

Arcosa Price Performance

Arcosa stock opened at $145.27 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $138.34 and its 200 day moving average is $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $83.46 and a one year high of $146.92.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Arcosa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Arcosa to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Texas Capital lowered shares of Arcosa from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Arcosa from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACA

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc NYSE: ACA is a Dallas‐based industrial company that was formed through the spin‐off of Trinity Industries' construction products business in 2018. Since its inception, Arcosa has focused on the manufacture and sale of critical infrastructure components, serving a diverse set of end markets including transportation, construction and energy.

The company's Construction Products segment produces a broad range of highway safety products, such as guardrail systems, sign supports and crash cushions, as well as aggregates and ready‐mix concrete.

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