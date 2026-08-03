Sei Investments Co. Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,106 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Plexus worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 240 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Plexus by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 302 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth $72,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 583.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Plexus from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Plexus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $273.00.

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Insider Activity at Plexus

In related news, insider Michael J. Running sold 510 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.17, for a total transaction of $138,806.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $180,993.05. This represents a 43.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.45, for a total value of $805,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,103,683.60. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $4,885,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Plexus Price Performance

Plexus stock opened at $251.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.90. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $124.49 and a 12-month high of $307.06. The firm's fifty day moving average is $273.36 and its 200 day moving average is $234.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.19. Plexus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

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