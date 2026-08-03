Sei Investments Co. Has $7.31 Million Position in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH - Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,346 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Black Hills worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 170.4% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,847 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Black Hills by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,532 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 74,162 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Black Hills

In other news, Director Robert P. Otto sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $304,969.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,958.92. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.2%

BKH stock opened at $71.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.11. Black Hills Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.19 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.703 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Black Hills's dividend payout ratio is 73.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BKH. Wall Street Zen downgraded Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Black Hills from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $81.67.

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About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

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