Sei Investments Co. Has $8.02 Million Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI - Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,979 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 83,956 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.29% of United Natural Foods worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 4,266.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 84.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $249,964.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 98,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,120,440. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mark Bushway sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $515,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,695.64. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 0.1%

UNFI stock opened at $50.86 on Monday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -77.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.33.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. United Natural Foods's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Natural Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital restated a "neutral" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNFI

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc NYSE: UNFI is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI's core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

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