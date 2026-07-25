Sei Investments Co. Has $91.99 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,937 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 40,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Xcel Energy worth $91,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 365.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of XEL opened at $81.67 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.26.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 14.14%.The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.5925 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 68.30%.

Key Stories Impacting Xcel Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Xcel Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating on Xcel Energy and raised its longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, signaling confidence in the utility’s multi-year growth profile.

KeyCorp reiterated an rating on Xcel Energy and raised its longer-term earnings estimates, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, signaling confidence in the utility’s multi-year growth profile. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp also lifted its FY2029 EPS forecast to $5.34 from $5.13 and FY2028 EPS to $4.89 from $4.77 , which supports the view that earnings can improve steadily over time.

KeyCorp also lifted its FY2029 EPS forecast to from and FY2028 EPS to from , which supports the view that earnings can improve steadily over time. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also pointed to Xcel as potentially undervalued relative to its earnings and dividend profile, with additional investor focus on clean energy spending and AI-driven power demand as possible longer-term tailwinds.

Recent commentary also pointed to Xcel as potentially relative to its earnings and dividend profile, with additional investor focus on clean energy spending and AI-driven power demand as possible longer-term tailwinds. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s near-term FY2026 EPS estimate was slightly reduced to $4.12 from $4.13 , a small change that does not materially alter the broader thesis.

KeyCorp’s near-term FY2026 EPS estimate was slightly reduced to from , a small change that does not materially alter the broader thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent coverage included Morgan Stanley reiterating a Hold rating and Zacks noting the company is due to report earnings next week, keeping attention centered on the upcoming results rather than any major new fundamental shock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 price objective on Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xcel Energy

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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