Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM - Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,668 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Amentum worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTM. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Amentum by 5,325.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,836 shares of the company's stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 454,305 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the fourth quarter worth $284,614,000. Steadtrust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Amentum by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Amentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Amentum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amentum from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings cut Amentum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amentum from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amentum has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMTM

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of Amentum stock opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $38.11. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.04%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Profile

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

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