Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,359 shares of the oilfield services company's stock after buying an additional 222,870 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Halliburton worth $23,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 981 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6,364.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Halliburton from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Halliburton

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, insider Michael Casey Maxwell sold 20,348 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $852,377.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 93,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,927,732.07. The trade was a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Tobi M. Young sold 6,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $255,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $636,230. This represents a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,255 shares of company stock worth $10,550,535. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.50 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Halliburton's payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report).

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