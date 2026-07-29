Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT - Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,971 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 97,377 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.59% of MakeMyTrip worth $24,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,755 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 24.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the technology company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 9.2% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 201,101 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 104,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $104.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $84.00 target price on MakeMyTrip in a report on Saturday, June 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company's offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India's leading travel technology firms.

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