Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Niagen Bioscience, Inc. $NAGE

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE - Free Report) by 155.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,574 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 591,495 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.22% of Niagen Bioscience worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAGE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Niagen Bioscience by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,649 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Niagen Bioscience by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Niagen Bioscience by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Niagen Bioscience by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Niagen Bioscience by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Niagen Bioscience to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Niagen Bioscience from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.33.

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Niagen Bioscience Stock Down 14.7%

Niagen Bioscience stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Niagen Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $235.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34.

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.95 million. Niagen Bioscience had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Niagen Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Niagen Bioscience

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company's patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services.

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