Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Infinity Natural Resources Inc. $INR

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Natural Resources Inc. (NYSE:INR - Free Report) by 153.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,422 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 166,810 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.43% of Infinity Natural Resources worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Infinity Natural Resources by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 146,557 shares of the company's stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 62,343 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Natural Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 275,132 shares of the company's stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Infinity Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,485 shares of the company's stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Infinity Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of INR stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $809.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.52. Infinity Natural Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $19.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Infinity Natural Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Infinity Natural Resources from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Infinity Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded shares of Infinity Natural Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Infinity Natural Resources

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Poole bought 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $104,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 23,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,807.54. This trade represents a 46.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Gray acquired 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $512,400. The trade was a 166.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 111,400 shares of company stock worth $1,483,841. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Infinity Natural Resources Profile

We are a growth oriented, free cash flow generating, independent energy company focused on the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the Appalachian Basin. We are focused on creating shareholder value through the identification and disciplined development of low-risk, highly economic oil and natural gas assets while maintaining a strong and flexible balance sheet. Additionally, we have proven our ability to grow our acreage position through organic leasing efforts and accretive acquisitions.

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