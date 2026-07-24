Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,336,677 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,635,019 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of NU worth $134,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 541.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 156,539 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in NU by 38.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,156 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in NU by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 192,311 shares of the company's stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in NU by 63.7% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the company's stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU has been the topic of several research reports. CICC Research began coverage on NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.24.

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NU Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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