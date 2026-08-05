Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Free Report) by 192.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,604 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 195,188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of Tenable worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 11.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,839 shares of the company's stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 326,924 shares of the company's stock worth $11,436,000 after buying an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 83.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 112,594 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 51,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tenable by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Tenable by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 88,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 30,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

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Tenable Price Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.94 and a beta of 0.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Tenable had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 0.65%.The firm had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenable from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tenable from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TENB

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Free Report).

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