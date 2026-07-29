Sei Investments Co. Purchases 10,741 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS - Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,395 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $24,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 244 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $145.12 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $142.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.63. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.85 and a 52-week high of $179.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $676.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Advanced Drainage Systems's payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc NYSE: WMS is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water management solutions in North America. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drainage pipe and related products. Its core business addresses stormwater management, on-site septic systems and erosion control for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company's product portfolio includes corrugated plastic pipe, tubing, fittings, geocells, geogrids and stormwater structures such as inlets, manholes and detention/retention systems.

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