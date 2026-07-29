Sei Investments Co. Purchases 11,131 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,127 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Wabtec worth $25,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Wabtec alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wabtec by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 74.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,914 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,211,000 after purchasing an additional 80,539 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 2.2% during the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 102,085 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $25,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 5.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 564,462 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $141,065,000 after purchasing an additional 29,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In related news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.27, for a total value of $2,124,817.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 19,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,731,918.31. This represents a 27.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.64, for a total value of $300,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,302,530.40. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,833,958. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Wabtec from $308.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wabtec from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $310.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wabtec

Wabtec Price Performance

WAB stock opened at $305.54 on Wednesday. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $184.26 and a 1 year high of $306.10. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.62 and a 200 day moving average of $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Wabtec's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Wabtec's payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wabtec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wabtec wasn't on the list.

While Wabtec currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here