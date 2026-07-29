Sei Investments Co. Purchases 12,057 Shares of Block, Inc. $XYZ

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,647 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Block worth $23,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Block alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Block by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,023,441 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,042,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,406,899 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $934,121,000 after buying an additional 67,560 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $535,305,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,387,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,364,840 shares of the technology company's stock worth $414,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,528 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Trading Up 2.1%

XYZ opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Block to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Block from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,467,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 557,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,612,320. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $606,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 463,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,743,450. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,300 shares of company stock valued at $25,690,936. Company insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Block, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Block wasn't on the list.

While Block currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here