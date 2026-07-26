Sei Investments Co. Purchases 13,126 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,964 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $50,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $354.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $387.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.26 and a twelve month high of $389.11. The stock's 50 day moving average is $322.06 and its 200-day moving average is $304.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $4.63. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.51 EPS. Travelers Companies's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 32.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Travelers Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.64, for a total transaction of $483,666.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 259,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,639,037.60. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total transaction of $3,076,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,706.25. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 18,292 shares of company stock worth $5,639,800 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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