Sei Investments Co. Purchases 14,286 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC - Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,168 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of SPX Technologies worth $23,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $272.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $204.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.77. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $251.08.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $566.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies NYSE: SPXC is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company's Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

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