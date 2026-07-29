Sei Investments Co. Purchases 14,566 Shares of Chemed Corporation $CHE

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,243 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.45% of Chemed worth $22,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company's stock.

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Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock opened at $516.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Chemed Corporation has a 52 week low of $365.20 and a 52 week high of $520.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $461.43 and a 200-day moving average of $434.63.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.46. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 10.23%.The business had revenue of $673.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Chemed's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.000-25.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Corporation will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Chemed's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total transaction of $602,553.51. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,876.74. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,993,927.47. This represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemed has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $480.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHE

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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