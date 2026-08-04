Sei Investments Co. Purchases 211,421 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. $WTTR

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR - Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,854 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 211,421 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.35% of Select Water Solutions worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,557,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 72,613 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Select Water Solutions by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,374,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 52,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Water Solutions Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.92. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $21.67.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $365.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Select Water Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTTR. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTTR

Insider Activity at Select Water Solutions

In other news, Director Robin H. Fielder sold 27,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $453,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,692. This represents a 38.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Alan Burnett sold 45,316 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $849,221.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 71,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,371.72. This trade represents a 38.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock worth $3,925,971 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a water management services provider primarily serving the oil and gas industry. Formerly operating under the name Select Energy Services, the company rebranded to reflect its core focus on water treatment, recycling and disposal. Since its inception in 2016, Select Water Solutions has expanded to key U.S. basins—including the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus and DJ Basin—and maintains strategic operations in select international regions.

The company's offerings span the full water lifecycle, from produced water gathering and transportation to advanced treatment and beneficial reuse.

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