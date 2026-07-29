Sei Investments Co. Purchases 215,774 Shares of Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Free Report) by 76.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,600 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 215,774 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Gold Fields worth $22,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,384,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,124 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,085,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,700,000 after buying an additional 1,714,442 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,394,000 after buying an additional 1,421,121 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,231,000 after buying an additional 1,215,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gold Fields by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,483,903 shares of the company's stock worth $1,549,227,000 after buying an additional 1,180,634 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts: Sign Up

Gold Fields Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of GFI opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $61.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFI

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gold Fields, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gold Fields wasn't on the list.

While Gold Fields currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here