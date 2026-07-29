Sei Investments Co. Purchases 33,882 Shares of Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,073 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 33,882 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.72% of Interparfums worth $20,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interparfums by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Interparfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Interparfums by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Interparfums by 1,180.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 525 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Interparfums by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPAR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Interparfums from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Interparfums from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen started coverage on Interparfums in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial restated a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Interparfums from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.50.

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Interparfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $127.67 on Wednesday. Interparfums, Inc. has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.57.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $344.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.00 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company's revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Interparfums, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interparfums Profile

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company's core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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